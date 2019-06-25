News
New Study Says Oklahoma Leads The U.S. In Burger Consumption
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Oklahomans lead the nation when it comes to the number of hamburgers we eat.
It determined Oklahoma came in 5th overall but number one in burger eating. Hawaii was the top state, with annual expenditures of $379 per capita.
It found Oklahomans eat a whopping average of 267-burgers per person every year. That works out to eating about one burger three out of every four days! The study claims we also eat about 212-hot dogs per year landing us in 23rd place.
You can see the full list here