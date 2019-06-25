If you purchase a car from someone other than a dealership and don't have a tag from a previous vehicle, you can still drive the car for five days without a plate. During that time period, the new owner must have a copy of the bill of sale or the assigned title in the car. If the new owner has a tag from a previous vehicle, they can place the tag on their new vehicle after it has been titled and registered. They would have 30 days before having to worry about any penalties.