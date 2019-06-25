Best Beans on the Planet

Simple is always best and this bean recipe has proven that for years.

Ingredients:

2        15 ounce cans of Pork & Beans                       

1        15 ounce can of Dark Red Kidney Beans

1        15 ounce can of Black Beans

1        small red onion (diced)

  • green bell pepper (diced)
  • red bell pepper (diced)
  • Jalapeno Pepper (diced)
  • Cups-Golden brown sugar

18 ounces of Joe BBQ Original BBQ sauce

1 pound chopped BBQ brisket (optional but recommended for best results)

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Drain beans and place in an aluminum foil pan
  • Remove seeds and dice peppers and onion
  • Place in an aluminum pan
  • Mix in remainder of ingredients
  • Place pan on a cookie sheet and cook at 325 degrees for 2 hours

Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes before serving