Best Beans On The Planet
Simple is always best and this bean recipe has proven that for years.
Ingredients:
2 15 ounce cans of Pork & Beans
1 15 ounce can of Dark Red Kidney Beans
1 15 ounce can of Black Beans
1 small red onion (diced)
- green bell pepper (diced)
- red bell pepper (diced)
- Jalapeno Pepper (diced)
- Cups-Golden brown sugar
18 ounces of Joe BBQ Original BBQ sauce
1 pound chopped BBQ brisket (optional but recommended for best results)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Drain beans and place in an aluminum foil pan
- Remove seeds and dice peppers and onion
- Place in an aluminum pan
- Mix in remainder of ingredients
- Place pan on a cookie sheet and cook at 325 degrees for 2 hours
Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes before serving