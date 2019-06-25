News
Fundraiser Campaign Aims To Help Kids At West Mabee Center In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army's West Mabee Center is hosting several fundraisers for kids in this month.
King Spencer is hoping to raise $10,000 in 30 days to donate to the Salvation Army's West Mabee Center in West Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"The 30 days to raise fundraiser is a campaign that we put together to raise $10,000 for the West Mabee summer program to give the kids something to go back to school with and hopefully, a cool back to school experience," said Spencer.
