Woman Arrested After Being Accused Of Robbing An 84-Year-Old Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - An 84-year-old woman said a woman attacked her on her own porch, in a nice neighborhood, in broad daylight.
Martha has lived in the same home in Tulsa since 19-65, raised five kids there and never had anything happen like this before.
Martha was coming from a doctor's appointment. She stopped to pull a few weeds out of her rose bushes and she made it to her front porch and that's when she felt someone grab her from behind.
Martha said, "I ended up in the grass."
The woman yanked Martha's purse off her shoulder and took off running down the street.
Martha, said, “I saw her able bodied woman run, I mean, she was strong enough, fast enough, she could have a good job."
Martha has fingerprint mark bruises on her back where the woman grabbed her, bruises down her leg and a massive bruise on her thigh and hip.
"when I put my foot down, the pain goes up my leg to my hip and around," said Martha. "It's very painful."
A neighbor rushed over and called police, officers got there within minutes, and said because Martha was able to tell them which direction the suspect ran they were able to quickly arrest 18-year-old Cierra Bruton for robbery and they recovered Martha's purse in a nearby creek.
"I want her to suffer the consequences, the max allowed by the law and then I want her to go to training and learn and get a high from getting a paycheck from a real job," Martha said.
Martha said she hopes this is a turning point for Bruton and hopes this story helps other to realize how important it is to be aware because something like this can happen to anyone anywhere.
Though she was sore, Martha wasn't injured.