Oklahoma Veteran Still Cleaning Up After Flooding
TULSA, Oklahoma - A few weeks after the water from recent flooding subsided, Town and Country resident Thomas Allen's home is in horrible condition.
"We grabbed all the important stuff that we could get and took a run," Allen said.
Allen said during the flooding about a foot of water got inside his home. The disabled veteran who once drove tanks in the army found himself in the drivers seat of a different kind of vehicle.
"Everyday after the water came in we came back in that little boat right over there the one in my yard," Allen said.
Allen said most thing inside his home was lost.
"All the furniture all the appliances, TV's, and beds," Allen said.
The good news is insurance will cover the majority of his losses. Allen is has been paying for where he's currently staying since last month.
"It's pretty hard I've been in a hotel since the 22nd of May and I got a bill yesterday for $1512 to the 19th of June," Allen said.
Allen said a lot of things in his home will have to be inspected.
"They inspect where your circuit breakers are at now your panel box if its in a tight place. You have to put child proof plug ins in every place. You have to put a fault plug in," Allen said.
Allen said he's not leaving and is determined to get back into his home he's been in for more than 30 years.
"It's home I've been here since 77 it's home I want to be here from now on."