Governor Stitt To Visit Webbers Falls, See Flood Damage
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Wednesday, Governor Kevin Stitt will see the flood damage in Webbers Falls first hand.
He'll be joined on his tour by the U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary Wednesday morning.
The Muskogee County community was hit hard by all the flooding.
After heavy rain fall, officials evacuated Webbers Falls when two loose barges on the Arkansas River threatened to take out a dam and wash away the town.
Fortunately, the barges just sank after hitting the dam.