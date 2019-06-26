Police Searching for Suspects After Multiple Vape Shop Break-Ins
Police are investigating after at least 7 vape shops in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Owasso were broken into Wednesday morning which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
At least four of those happened within just 90 minutes of each other.
Broken Arrow Police said they are investigating break-ins at 3 vape stores.
Employees in several cities have been cleaning up after the break ins this morning.
Surveillance video from inside one of the other locations near 81st and Sheridan in Tulsa shows the suspects breaking into a store.
The owner, who gave News On 6 the video, said he finished cleaning up the damage there he came to the store he owns near 81st and Aspen, and that is when he found it had been broken into also.
"It's terrible, I got these fit bits and my heart just jumps to the roof, but we get here--I live close--I get here quick as I can and, ya know, can't really do anything but clean up and hopefully be ready for customers at 9 a.m." said Howard Parton.
Tulsa Police are also investigating break-ins at two other vape shops. One shop is near 21st and Yale and the other at 51st and Yale.
Owasso Police also said a store was burglarized there.
Right now, police don't have any suspect information other than that surveillance video.
If you know anything about this, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS