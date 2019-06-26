Police Searching for Suspects After Multiple Vape Shop Burglaries
Tulsa Police are searching for at least two men that were caught on camera breaking into a vape shop near 81st and Sheridan around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officers say that wasn't the only shop they hit.
Three vape shops were broken into Wednesday morning.
One of the shops has a broken window.
Police said the suspects hit at least three of the vape shops in Tulsa this morning, and all within 90 minutes of each other.
Tulsa Police are searching for the two suspects that were caught on surveillance video; both of the men in the video did cover their faces, but you can still see them as they break the glass and take the cash register.
Two vape stores in midtown were also targeted near 51st and Yale and 21st Street and Yale.
The suspects were not able to get into the store at one of the other locations.