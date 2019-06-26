News
Woman In Critical Condition After Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in critical condition after Tulsa Police said someone stabbed her several times at an apartment complex overnight Wednesday.
Tulsa police said the woman lived here at the Meadows apartments.
Officers said she left her unit Tuesday night around 10:30 and was stabbed shortly after that.
Police said she only went about two blocks away from where she lived and was still in the apartment complex.
She suffered several stab wounds to her arms and upper torso.
They don't know who stabbed her and didn't say what she was stabbed with.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
If you know anything about the stabbing, you're urged to called Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.