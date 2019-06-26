News
Tolls Increasing On Oklahoma Turnpikes
It's about to get more expensive to drive on the turnpikes if you don't have a Pike Pass.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says its third and final toll increase for the "Driving Forward" initiative takes effect on July 15th.
It's a 2 and 1/2 percent increase if you're paying with cash.
This means it'll cost you 12 cents more to drive the Will Rogers or Turner Turnpikes between Tulsa and Joplin or Oklahoma City.
It'll cost 8 cents extra to drive the length of the Creek Turnpike.
OTA says the money will fund expansions on the Turner and Kilpatrick turnpikes.