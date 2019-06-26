The early morning storm complex did survive the trip from northern Kansas into far northeastern OK earlier this morning before dissipating. Winds from 40 to 52 mph were reported in a few spots as this decaying complex dropped southeast. An outflow boundary will be near northwestern Arkansas later this afternoon and may trigger a few isolated showers or storms, but the coverage will again be very low. We’re slowly moving into an early summerlike pattern with rising heights and temps aloft that will tend to limit organized showers and storms for most of the area. A few isolated thunderstorms may occur across extreme eastern OK or western Arkansas for the next few days but again, the coverage and chance will remain very low.