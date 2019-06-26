Early Summer Pattern Brings Gradually Warming Weather
Morning clouds will quickly erode with sunshine and gradually warming weather returning to northeastern OK this afternoon as we slip into an early summer pattern. Highs will reach the lower 90s in the metro this afternoon with some upper 80s residing across east-central OK. A few isolated showers or storms may develop later this afternoon to our east, but the odds will remain very low.
The early morning storm complex did survive the trip from northern Kansas into far northeastern OK earlier this morning before dissipating. Winds from 40 to 52 mph were reported in a few spots as this decaying complex dropped southeast. An outflow boundary will be near northwestern Arkansas later this afternoon and may trigger a few isolated showers or storms, but the coverage will again be very low. We’re slowly moving into an early summerlike pattern with rising heights and temps aloft that will tend to limit organized showers and storms for most of the area. A few isolated thunderstorms may occur across extreme eastern OK or western Arkansas for the next few days but again, the coverage and chance will remain very low.
The upper air pattern again may change slightly early next week with the ridge moving west as an easterly wave developing across the southern U.S. coastline region could bring a few more loosely organized showers and storms during the afternoon and early evenings across southeastern to far eastern OK. The chance will remain around 20% early next week with partly cloudy conditions taking the edge off the daytime heat by a few degrees.
Temperatures for the next few days will slowly climb around the metro west with highs reaching the lower 90s. Locations east could remain in the upper 80s near 90. Heat index values may be tricky, but I have decided to go above the guidance by a few degrees Friday and Saturday with numbers between 100 and 105 before dropping again early next week.
