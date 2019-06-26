OCPD: Son Arrested For Murder Of 85-Year-Old Mother
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a man's abuse of his 85-year-old mother led to her death.
According to the report, police responded just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, to the Meadowbrook Estates Apartments near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue in reference to a possible case of elder abuse.
Management reportedly called police and stated Mari Miller, 85, could be heard yelling from her apartment.
Officers arrived and arrested Miller's son, 54-year-old Carlton Nault.
According to the report, Miller had clear signs of trauma to her face. Police also said Miller was living in deplorable conditions.
Nault was arrested on multiple complaints including abuse, neglect and aggravated assault. Police said Nault was previously convicted of abusing his mother in 2011 and is currently serving a suspended sentence for that incident.
Authorities said Miller passed away Tuesday, June 25, due to the injuries she sustained from long-term abuse and neglect.
Nault remains in the Oklahoma County Jail.
He is now facing an additional complaint of second degree murder.