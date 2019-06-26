Part of the sufficient evidence, according to the letter, included what Eddy gave to the Jones Day law firm, which was in charge of the million-dollar investigation into claims of sexual assault against Boren and former OU Vice President Tripp Hall, including claims made by Eddy. Jones Day investigators wrote in a report to OU’s board of regents that Eddy gave them information consistent with what was said by other individuals and said he was generally credible.