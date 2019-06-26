Kings Of Leon To Headline Scissortail Park Grand-Opening Concert
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s own Kings of Leon will headline the opening weekend of Scissortail Park with a free concert on Friday, September 27.
Mayor Holt made the announcement Wednesday, June 26 by uncovering a drum with “KOL” taped on it.
The mayor has been personally talking with sponsors to help pay for the show that will cost $1 million.
The mayor hopes the show can top what Tulsa did in September, when the Roots played an opening concert for the Gathering Place.
“15 to 20,000 people can fit on this lawn. And why not start on day one and show that experience, and show what this can do,” said Mayor Holt.
Meanwhile, crews have been working hard getting caught up on work at the park.
The MAPS program Director David Todd said weather has delayed construction on the 40-acre upper section.
In May, it rained 26 days and crews couldn't work.
Todd said the upper section of the park will be complete for the September opening weekend, and construction on the lower portion could begin at the end of the year.