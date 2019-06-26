Deputies Warns Of Phone Scam Using Real TCSO Employee Names
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about a common phone scam.
According to investigators, several people have reported phone calls from scammers identifying themselves as TCSO staff members. This time the scammers have used the names of actual TCSO staff members including Sergeant Mike Moore.
According to TCSO, the scammer tells the potential victim they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty. They tell the victim they must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid arrest. They then instruct the victim to purchase cash cards from local stores in order to “pay the bond” and avoid arrest.
They order the victim to remain on the phone with them while purchasing the cards. As soon the victim buys the cards and provides the card numbers over the phone, the money is stolen.
Investigators say so far no one has fallen for the scam that they know of but want to remind everyone that TCSO will never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines in order avoid arrest.
If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you’re a victim of this scam, call 918-596-5600 to file a report.