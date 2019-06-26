"I don't go to God and go, 'Why did I get cancer?'" she said, according to People. "He'll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known."



Beth also appeared to allude to having stopped chemotherapy treatments. "Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that's not for me," she expressed. "So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing."