Tulsa Man Drowns On Illinois River
Wednesday, June 26th 2019, 12:09 PM CDT
Updated:
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Grand River Dam Authority Police released the name of the man who drowned on the Illinois River Saturday, June 22. GRDA Police Department said Robert Benson Hara of Tulsa was pushing a raft through the river around 6:30 p.m. when he stepped into a deep section of the river, went under and never resurfaced.
The 27-year-old man was recovered from the water around 7 p.m. Crews began resuscitation efforts, but Hara was taken to a Tahlequah hospital where he died at 8:30 p.m., a news release states.
Oaks, Tahlequah and Illinois River fire departments assisted GRDAPD.