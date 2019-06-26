Authorities Investigate Possible Homicide At Davis Correctional Facility
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville.
Rosco E. Craig, 23, was found unresponsive about 9 a.m. Monday inside a cell he shared with another inmate.
Craig was pronounced dead about 10 a.m. at a nearby hospital.
The medium-security prison is owned and operated by CoreCivic. While a staff member was conducting a check, blood was found on Craig's bed sheet inside the cell.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating Craig's death and are investigating the cellmate, the department reported.
The department has not identified the cellmate.
The state medical examiner's office will determine Craig's cause of death.
The results of the investigation will be submitted to the Hughes County district attorney for possible prosecution.
Craig was convicted in Oklahoma County for violating the sex offender registration act, assault with intent to commit a felony and forgery.