News
Tulsa Habitat for Humanity to Build New Home for Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local man known around the world is getting his very first home.
Tulsa native, Emeka Nnaka, is a local advocate for people with physical challenges. Nnaka suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football and has traveled the world telling his story and inspiring others.
Nnaka recently lost his apartment in a fire, but Tulsa Habitat for Humanity volunteers are going to provide Nnaka with a new home.
"It's a little surreal and it's even crazier knowing that there is a house being built around me by my community that I love so much,” Nnaka said.