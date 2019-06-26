News
Tulsa Man Suspected Of Break-In, Truck Theft
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Police make an arrest in a case where they were looking for a man suspected of kicking in the door to Sooner Fleet Sales in Tulsa, taking keys and stealing a 2010 Dodge 1500.
Tulsa police say Broken Arrow officers stopped James Robert Green, driving that stolen truck. Tulsa officers went to Broken Arrow to speak with Green and say he denied taking the truck.
They say they showed the Tulsa man all the pictures of him taken at the scene, showing his distinctive tattoos, and he ended the interview. Green was booked for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree burglary, as a formerly convicted felon.