Street & Bridge Repair Makes Up Most Of Tulsa's Next Spending Package
TULSA, Oklahoma - A draft list of priorities for the City of Tulsa’s next tax package focuses on streets and bridge repairs, making up most of the planned $639 spending package.
The Improve Our Tulsa plan is planned for the November ballot, and over the next few months the Mayor and Council will finalize the list and hold meetings for more public input.
The City has already had meetings in each council district to explain the plan. "I think one of the reasons we've had success with these capital programs over the last decade in Tulsa is because we can show people what they get for their money" said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “This is not a program for dreamers and visionaries, this is about basic, nuts and bolts infrastructure.”
The draft proposal breaks down the spending into 39 categories. The estimated $639 million dollars would be collected through existing sales and property taxes for six and a half years.
Related Story - GOING UP: Tolls Increasing On Oklahoma Turnpikes
City Councilor Phil Lakin said "We've really tried to take into account the needs of every single citizen and the needs of the City as a whole."
The plan includes a million dollars for each of the nine councilors to direct towards projects in their district, and would put $19 million dollars into a rainy day fund.
Mayor Bynum said it continue to build a reserve so during the next downturn the City wouldn’t be in the position of having to lay off employees.
Voters approved the first “Improve our Tulsa” package in 2013.