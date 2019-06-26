Muskogee Co. Sheriff's Office Cracking Down On Registered Sex Offenders
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in an operation to make sure registered sex offenders are living where they are allowed to be and that they are following their conditions.
This is day three of random compliance checks where deputies and investigators knocked on doors.
Law Enforcement wants to keep track of where registered sex offenders are living to see what they are doing and make sure they are not violating any of their conditions.
"They can't be within a certain radius of a school, church, or other areas like that," said Chief Deputy Michael Mahan with the Muskogee Sheriff's Office.
Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said the majority of offenders have been following the rules with a few exceptions.
"We found several are where they are not supposed to be and so we are looking for them," said Mahan. "If we can't find them we are going to issue warrants for them."
Deputies are also looking for things that the offenders shouldn't have, like drugs or guns.
"We are looking for any type of computer set-up in the home and we've actually got an analyst from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security who can actually go in and look at that and dissect what's on those machines," said Mahan.
All in an effort to hold offenders accountable and to keep the public safe.
"We are going to make the example that in this county, if you are under this type of sentencing in this county, you will be compliant," said Mahan.