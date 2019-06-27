City Of Tulsa Holds Public Meeting On Possible Mass Graves From Tulsa Race Massacre
TULSA, Oklahoma - The public is in invited a meeting concerning the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Thursday night, the city will be holding a meeting here at the 36th Street Event Center to discuss how they plan on trying to find the possible location of mass graves.
Back in 2018, the city announced they would be re-examining those sites.
Related Story: City Of Tulsa Holds Public Meeting About Tulsa Race Riot
The Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee said they will be looking into three separate locations.
Those locations include the Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery.
The city also said they have three goals with this: public oversight, historical context, and the physical evidence investigation.
The city says if they are able to find the location of the mass graves site they will then have the medical examiners office there to confirm the cause of death.