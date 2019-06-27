“The Fire Center of Excellence at Fort Sill organizes, trains, equips all of the Paladin units in the Army Paladin Integrated Management,” Lankford said. “In fact, the skills that are coming out of the Fort Sill Fire Center of Excellence is asked for all over the world. Almost every one of our allies in every single foreign base is asking for the good folks from Fort Sill and what they are trained to be able to do to help protect our men and women around the world.”