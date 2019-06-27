President Trump Heads To G-20 Summit
President Trump is meeting with world leaders as part of the G-20 Summit in Japan.
They'll be discussing issues like global warming, ocean pollution, and women in the workforce.
President Trump arrived in Japan a few hours ago to begin meetings with the leaders of 9 countries including Australia, Russia, Japan and China.
Before leaving Washington Wednesday, the president was asked about the chances he'll strike a deal with China, to end the escalating trade war.
"It's a possibility. I'm meeting with Russia. I'm meeting with China. I'm meeting with many countries" President Trump said.
President Trump will also discuss Iran with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
On Friday, he will hold his first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since their summit in Finland last July.
After his meetings in Japan, President Trump will head to South Korea for talks with the president of that country.
There are rumors in Seoul that the president will visit the DMZ and maybe even have an encounter with Kim Jong Un.
The White House has not yet confirmed this.