News
Woman Arrested After Leaving Baby In Car Outside Owasso Liquor Store
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police said a mother left a 14-month-old baby in a car outside a liquor store.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Gretchen Markovics, who's from Oktaha.
Markovics is in the Tulsa County Jail Thursday morning.
Police said she left the baby in the car for at least 30 minutes Wednesday.
Officers said that when they got to the car around 6:30 p.m. parked near 86th north and Highway 169, they found the baby moving around in the front seat, alone.
They said there wasn't a car seat in car.
Officers said they called DHS while paramedics took the baby to a hospital.
There's no word on the child's condition this morning.
The mother is facing child endangerment charges and is set to appear in court next week.