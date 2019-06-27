A mid-level ridge of high pressure is centered to the west and southwest of the area but will have enough influence to keep the heat and humidity as the dominate weather feature for the next 36 to 48 hours before the ridge retros west as a weak system approaches the east. This will bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms across southeastern OK Friday and across the eastern third of the state this weekend. The ridge will be west of the state next week with an easterly wave eventually nearing with a few more showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. This will keep more cloud cover near with a minor reduction in daytime highs Monday through Thursday. The ridge is expected to strengthen and become centered near the state next weekend bringing even warmer weather into Oklahoma.