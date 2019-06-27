Heat, Humidity Dominate Forecast In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Most of the area will experience warm and humid weather now through the weekend, but a few isolated showers or storms may remain possible for a few locations.
A mid-level ridge of high pressure is centered to the west and southwest of the area but will have enough influence to keep the heat and humidity as the dominate weather feature for the next 36 to 48 hours before the ridge retros west as a weak system approaches the east. This will bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms across southeastern OK Friday and across the eastern third of the state this weekend. The ridge will be west of the state next week with an easterly wave eventually nearing with a few more showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. This will keep more cloud cover near with a minor reduction in daytime highs Monday through Thursday. The ridge is expected to strengthen and become centered near the state next weekend bringing even warmer weather into Oklahoma.
Temps this morning are mostly in the lower to mid-70s around the metro with a few upper 60s in valley regions across eastern OK. Some patchy fog or haze will be likely across far eastern OK but shouldn’t be too much of an issue except for extreme southeastern OK. Visibilities may briefly drop to near 2 miles or less across extreme southeastern OK but would quickly improve after sunrise. High temperatures this afternoon should reach 90 across the eastern third of the state with metro area readings nearing 93 with sunshine and south winds from 10 to 18 mph. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s to near 102 this afternoon with higher readings likely Friday into Saturday. Heat advisories are not expected at this time.
Early next week as the ridge remains mostly west, a few more clouds should bring a few more clouds which will keep temperatures near the seasonal average. The pattern may bring a few showers or storms early next week that may linger near northeastern OK during the 4th of July Holiday.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV