OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man wanted out of Texas was arrested in Okmulgee County on June 26.

Brandon Hoover was arrested at a residence on Gensman Road near Okmulgee, according to the Okmulgee County Sherrif's Office.

Hoover was transported to the Okmulgee County Jail to await extradition to Texas after a warrant was issued charging him with two counts of aggravated assault of a child and eight counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography, according to OCSO.

Hoover's charges were made after an investigation by Dangerfield Police Department in Texas.

Hoover's bond was set at $1 million at $100 thousand per count. 