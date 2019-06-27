Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’ In Edmond
EDMOND, Oklahoma - The Edmond Police Department is investigating a reported “suspicious death” Thursday.
According to Edmond PD, officers arrived on scene in the 600 block of West 1st Street around 1:30 p.m. Officers located a deceased man inside a home.
Officers said the case started as a simple welfare check. The person involved had not been seen since Monday, according to investigators.
Officers said one of the victim's coworkers called and asked that they go by the man's house.
At this time, Edmond PD has not released the details surrounding the cause of death, but said the body had been there a few days.
Friends of the man who lived at the home said they raced to the property out of concern.
Officer told News 9 there could be an update as early as Friday, June 28. The department wants to notify all family members first.