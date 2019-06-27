Suspect In Murder Of Tulsa Hookah Bar Guard Booked Into Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 23-year-old man suspected in the shooting death of a Tulsa security guard has been booked into jail.
Police said Armando Suarez-Rodriquez was booked on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Mohamad Elkour. Elkour was trying to break up a fight at Fantasia Hookah Lounge June 15 when police said Suarez-Rodriquez opened fire.
Related Story: Tulsa Hookah Bar Security Guard Was Father, Husband
Suarez-Rodriquez was wounded in the exchange of gunfire that followed and drove himself to a Tulsa hospital where he has been treated for his wounds until he could be transferred to the jail.
A third person, described by police as an innocent bystander, was also wounded and is expected to live.
Police said Suarez-Rodriquez fired the first shot that led to the shootout between himself and security guards at the club at 44th and South Memorial Drive. He then drove to the hospital and threw his rifle out of the window of his vehicle on the way, an arrest report states. Police said they recovered the rifle.
The arrest report states Suarez-Rodriquez admitted he fired his rifle during the incident.