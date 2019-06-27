News
OHP Pursuit Ends With Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Tulsa Neighborhood
Thursday, June 27th 2019, 4:46 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting. TPD and OHP are at 2nd and Darlington in midtown Tulsa where the shooting took place.
News On 6 has learned an OHP trooper assisting U.S. Marshals in fugitive apprehension tried to make a traffic stop. The vehicle didn't stop, and a pursuit began, according to OHP.
The suspect turned into into a dead end street, and that's where the shots were fired, authorities said. The suspect has died of their wounds.
We have a crew on scene working to learn more.