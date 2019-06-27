Good Samaritans Recall Deadly Crash, Saving Man From Burning Car Near Ada
ADA, Oklahoma - A couple of good Samaritans who pulled a man from a burning pickup are recalling the terrifying moments caught on video. The deadly crash happened Wednesday on Highway 3 near Ada, Oklahoma.
The couple was headed to bed when they heard an explosion outside their home. They drove to what looked like a small fire. It turned out to be much more.
“I never heard any tires squeal like someone stepping on their brakes, just the boom,” said Danny Tiger.
When Danny and Aime Shawn-Tiger first arrived on scene, they saw a couple of teens working to free any survivors.
Rescue Video: “They’re dead Danny! Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Is anyone in that car?
In the video, Aime is heard screaming hysterically.
“I was under the impression there was no way anyone survived that,” said Aime.
With the teens unable to free a man from the pickup, Aime's husband Danny stepped in, realizing someone was still alive.
Rescue Video: “Oh, my God! Stay back! Stay back!
Through roaring flames, Danny somehow managed to peel back steel.
“He couldn’t come through the window, and I bent the door frame down,” said Danny.
Rescue Video: “Come on baby, come Jesus! In the name of Jesus! Pull him out! In the name of Jesus! Come on buddy, you got it! Get him out! Get back! Get back!
“I turned around and he said, ‘Don’t leave me in here.’ He stuck his arm out the window, and I grabbed a hold of him and drug him out,” said Danny.
Rescue Video: “What is your name? Oh, my God! You saved his life! Danny, you saved his life! [crying]. What is your name?
Victim: Nathan Nolan.
Rescue Video: Come on buddy. How are you alive?
The couple says while they're grateful that the man survived, their hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones.
“There's two who died out there, two families lost their everything, and I wish we could have helped them, I really do,” said Aime.
Another man was critically injured. He was airlifted to OU Medical Center.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.