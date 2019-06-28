News
Man Hit, Killed By Semi-Truck On I-35 Near Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A man was hit and killed by a semi-truck late Thursday along Interstate 35, Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said.
According to authorities, around 10:30 p.m. 21-year-old Treyton Cullins was walking along southbound I-35 just south of Norman when he was hit by the semi-truck.
The driver of the semi-trick, identified as 53-year-old Russel Harris, was not injured.
OHP officials are investigating the cause of the collision.
