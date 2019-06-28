News
Suspect On The Run Following Pursuit In Tulsa
Friday, June 28th 2019, 5:27 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A driver got away Friday morning after taking Tulsa police on a chase that ended near a creek.
The SUV involved crashed out near a creek at the McClure park near 11th Street and Memorial Drive and was towed before 5 a.m.
The chase started after a traffic stop for an out brake light near 4th and 73rd. The driver took off and police chased them for a few minutes before crashing out after narrowly missing a culvert just across from the McClure swimming pool.
The driver then got out and started running. Authorities said they don’t know why the suspect was running in the first place.
Police said since the driver didn’t have a felony, they can’t use dogs to search for the suspect.
Authorities have cleared the scene.
The SUV involved was towed and will likely be impounded.