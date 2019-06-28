News
Service Dog Killed In Mannford Mobile Home Fire
Friday, June 28th 2019, 6:20 AM CDT
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Mannford firefighters are investigating a mobile home fire that killed a service dog Friday morning.
Mannford Fire Chief Bob Evans said two adults and one child were inside the mobile home when the fire started, just north of the lower elementary school in town.
He said a smoke alarm woke the family up around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Evans said the family got out and called 911, but couldn’t get their service dog.
Evans said when firefighters got the scene they first tried to save the dog, but it was already too late.
He said an electrical issue sparked the fire and caused significant damage to a front bedroom.
The family inside was not hurt.