I-44 At Highway 169 Re-Opened After Fiery Tulsa Semi Crash
Friday, June 28th 2019, 7:24 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 have been reopened Friday after two semis crashed into each other and caught fire the day before. It happened on Interstate 44 at the junction with Highway 169 Thursday morning.
The fiery semi crash closed the roads for hours Thursday.
A semi truck with an oversized load hit the overpass bridge of eastbound I-44 at Highway 169. When the semi hit the overpass - that's when a second semi truck crashed into the first one causing both of the semis to catch fire. A pickup that was escorting the oversized load crashed into the semi trucks.
Tulsa Fire Department said it took them about an hour to put the fire out. Luckily there were only minor injuries.