One Lane Of I-44 At Highway 169 Still Closed After Fiery Tulsa Semi Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - You may want to give yourself extra time to get to work Friday morning as one lane of a busy highway remains closed after two semis crashed into each other and caught fire. It happened on Interstate 44 at the junction with Highway 169 Thursday morning.
The fiery semi crash closed the roads for hours Thursday. The only lane that remains closed is the inside lane of eastbound I-44.
A semi truck with an oversized load hit the overpass bridge of eastbound I-44 at Highway 169. When the semi hit the overpass - that's when a second semi truck crashed into the first one causing both of the semis to catch fire. A pickup that was escorting the oversized load crashed into the semi trucks.
Tulsa Fire Department said it took them about an hour to put the fire out. Luckily there were only minor injuries.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said all lanes should be back open by Friday afternoon, so it shouldn't cause any issues on your drive home from work.