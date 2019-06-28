State Dismisses Charges Against OHP Captain Accused Of Attempted Blackmail
The state is dismissing charges against an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain accused of blackmail, according to authorities.
OHP Capt. Troy German was accused of trying to blackmail the state's Department of Public Safety commissioner.
“At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the charges against Captain Troy German have been dismissed. The OHP determined this course of action was in the best interest of the department moving forward, on the condition of Captain German electing to retire," Alex Gerszewski, Oklahoma attorney general's office communications director said. "Acting as counsel to the OHP, the Attorney General's Office took the department's recommendation into consideration when making this decision.”
The Department of Public Safety released a statement a short time after the state charges were dismissed. It said:
"The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Highway Patrol appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Mike Hunter and his staff in the resolution of the felony case against Troy German. The retirement of this member after over two decades brings this matter to a conclusion that is best for the Department. Current members of the Patrol require the full attention of the administration to its mission of moving OKDPS forward in a positive manner, including assurance that accountability for all Patrol members to its core values continues."
