The researchers also estimate that elderly poverty could be cut by 50% if all retirees claimed Social Security at the optimal time. They suggest policymakers make changes to encourage people to claim at a more financially advantageous age, such as improved education for those eligible for Social Security or changing the terminology to indicate that benefits may increase with time. For example, researchers suggest that instead of calling 62 the "early eligibility age" it could be labeled the "minimum benefit age."