Kranz helped raise $5 million to pay for the renovation – and he got his abort switch back.



"All of a sudden, it had energy," he said. "It possessed, you know, the capabilities that we said, 'I wanna go down there and punch some buttons.'"



Even a half-century after Apollo 11, visitors in the room can imagine Kranz and his team responding to "Houston, we have a problem." "I want 'em to feel when they walk back in that door that they have stepped back into time," Tetley said.



Kranz said the space feels sacred again. "This was the start of not only space revolution but the technology revolution within our nation," he said. "And I think as people come in here, they have to recognize this is where it all began."