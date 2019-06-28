Only Minor Damage To Tulsa Bridge After Semi Crash
TULSA - OHP troopers ticketed a semi driver involved in a crash near I-44 and 169, for violating his permit.
The highway is back open, but ODOT crews said they are still keeping an eye on damage to the pavement and bridge.
ODOT crews said the bridge is safe right now. They are making a plan for repairs but the details haven't been stated. There is some damage, scuff marks, dents on pillars, and burn marks on the pavement.
"It could've been a lot worse if the semi that was on fire had been under the bridge," said ODOT Spokesman Kenna Mitchell.
OHP troopers say a semi driver was heading east on I-44 approaching Highway 169 with an oversized load. Troopers say the load was too tall and hit the bridge. Investigators said that is when a second semi, carrying tires, hit the oversized load and the fire started.
"The oversized load appears to have hit the bridge three different areas along the beam areas. There is also some damage to columns in that corridor and then the pavement damage where the semi was on fire," said Mitchell. "The good news is at least the assessment shows there is no real significant immediate damage."
Firefighters worked the scene for hours to get the fire under control. Only minor injuries were reported. All lanes are back open.
"That is not the end of the story yet. We are still developing some repair plans," said Mitchell.
While ODOT says the roads are safe, getting this area back to the way it was before the crash is going to take some time.
"Over the next couple of weeks we expect that there will be some activity out there and we will announce it once we get it finalized," said Mitchell.