Police: 1 In Custody After Man Stabbed "At Random" Inside Hardware Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - One man is in the hospital after police said he was stabbed in a hardware store with no clear motive as to why.
Greg Mace is in the hospital and recovering after his family and police say he was stabbed in the back while shopping on June 24.
Tulsa police officer Danielle Bishop was one of the first on scene and quickly determined this was a completely random stabbing.
"A random stabbing like that is extremely rare,” Bishop said.
Bishop says the stabbing call came out around 1:30 p.m. at the Ace Hardware near 61st and Lewis.
Witnesses say the suspect, Charles Phillips, walked around the store before coming up behind Mace then stabbed him with a large knife, and ran away.
"Right when I got there the manager to the store was on the phone with one of his employees and he said that his employee was following the suspect,” Bishop said.
While the employee chased after Phillips, a fellow shopper rushed over to Mace, who was bleeding out on the ground.
"She was just covered in blood,” Bishop said.
Bishop said that shopper's quick actions along with the employees, likely saved Mace's life.
Phillips was tracked down and arrested shortly after.
Officers learned he had just gotten out of prison last Friday after serving nearly 3 years for a sexual battery conviction.
Mace's family said they're still in shock this random attack happened.
"It's been unbelievable, unreal, it was one of those things where Greg was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Greg’s sister, Lori Runyan.
Runyan said she wants to thank everyone who helped save his life.
"My entire family and all of our friends are just so incredibly grateful to everybody who was involved, from the store employees to the Good Samaritan,” said Runyan. “I would love to meet them and thank them in person."
Runyan has set up a Go Fund Me to help him.