News
Tulsa Man Sent To Hospital After Late Night Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg near 61st and Peoria.
Tulsa Police say the 35-year-old man was shot just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found the man lying in a parking lot with a blood trail leading to two shell casings around the corner. Witnesses told police they heard the shots near the Wedgewood Apartment Complex about 15 minutes earlier.
Officers say the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.