Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting At Sugarberry Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting they say happened sometime Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the Sugarberry Apartments on E. 61st Street around 4 am in response to a shots fired call. When officers arrived they found a single victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers were able to keep the man alive until paramedics arrived but say he is in critical condition.
No suspect has been established at this time.