

Expect more of the same for our Saturday as the sunshine continues, along with that familiar summer heat and humidity. We’ll have highs back in the 90s this afternoon but once again those heat index values will be up over 100, possibly as high as 104-105 in a few spots. With winds remaining light we won’t have a big cooling breeze, so take it easy outside!



In addition to the familiar heat, we’ll also have a slim chance for a few brief “pop-up” heavy downpours this afternoon into the early evening. The chance is only about 10%-20% for any one location to see a brief shower or storm, but just be aware especially if you’re out on the water during the day!