News
Tulsa Couple Has Stolen Truck Returned Thanks To Good Samaritan
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple has their truck back thanks to a Good Samaritan.
Gaylene Hayes says someone saw the story and called police after spotting the truck in East Tulsa. Hayes says the good Samaritan followed the suspect until he ditched the truck.
Hayes says the suspect had been using it to break into other cars around Tulsa. So far at least two guns have been stolen.
If you know who this thief is, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.