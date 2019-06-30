News
Sperry Man Arrested, Accused Of Sexual Interactions With Teen
Sunday, June 30th 2019, 6:37 AM CDT
Updated:
SPERRY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police, the OSBI, and the FBI found and arrested a man in Sperry on Saturday.
42-year-old Thomas Daughtry is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Police say the two had been talking to each other over the internet.
Daughtry is now in the Osage County Jail for a number of complaints including 2nd-degree rape and lewd proposal to a minor.
*This is an arrest, not a conviction.