SPERRY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police, the OSBI, and the FBI found and arrested a man in Sperry on Saturday.

42-year-old Thomas Daughtry is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Police say the two had been talking to each other over the internet. 

Daughtry is now in the Osage County Jail for a number of complaints including 2nd-degree rape and lewd proposal to a minor.

*This is an arrest, not a conviction.