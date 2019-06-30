Steady Sunday Heat With Storms To Come This Week
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - It’s the last day of June, and the familiar summer heat is holding steady in Green Country.
Expect another sunny and hot Sunday, although temperatures will be a few degrees less hot than we’ve had recently. We’ll have highs around 90 this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s. Winds will once again remain light we won’t have a big cooling breeze, so take it easy outside!
We’ll also continue with a very slim chance for a one or two “pop-up” showers or storms this afternoon into early evening, primarily across southeast Oklahoma. The chance is only about 10%-20% for any one location across southeast Oklahoma, but some brief heavy downpours would be possible.
It’ll be “rinse and repeat” as we head into the first week of July! The heat will stay steady and the chance for those pop-up storms will start to slowly increase. Monday will see highs back around 90 degrees, but the chance for those isolated showers and storms will spread a bit further into more of eastern Oklahoma. Tuesday’s chances for scattered storms look just a bit higher with a weak upper-level storm system providing more of a focus for scattered storms.
Those daily off-and-on storm chances will, unfortunately, include the 4th of July later this week as well. It won’t be any sort of total rain-out for the 4th, but some scattered storms may put a brief damper on a few afternoon activities on the 4th of July. We’ll keep you updated on that throughout the week!
I hope you have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!