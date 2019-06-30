Experts Advise Pet Owners On Ways To Keep Pets Safe From Summer Heat, Fireworks
Temperatures are rising, and with a big holiday just around the corner, experts have some important advice for pet owners on how to keep your dogs safe from the sun, and fireworks.
Dr. Kristen Rivers said some dogs have a harder time breathing during the summer than others.
"Big risk factors are those sweet little flat-faced patients, pugs, boxers, bulldogs," she said.
But Rivers said all dogs are at risk.
"Our long-nosed friends, Labs, and German Shepherds, while they do have a better ability to breathe and pant, they're still at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke," she continued.
That's why Rivers said it's so important to keep an eye out for concerning symptoms.
"A lot of times, they become overheated, and they start excessively panting," she said. "So those are things we want to watch out for, when they start to excessively pant."
Rivers said you can try cooling your dog down by wiping their body with a cool towel. If you're still concerned, call your vet.
"They basically have a winter coat on in the summer," Rivers said. "If you're hot, remember, they're hotter."
With a big holiday right around the corner, Rivers said make sure you have a plan in place before the 4th of July fireworks start.
"Those loud noises, they don't know where they're coming from and it can be really scary," she said. "I'd say, have a plan. Be prepared."
Of course, Rivers said it's important to make sure your dog is wearing a collar with contact information, and has a microchip, just in case your pet gets lost.
Rivers also said to make sure you pick up any firecracker debris left behind by the big celebration. If your dog eats them, it could be fatal.